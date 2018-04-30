All apartments in Golden Valley
2540 Regent Avenue North

Location

2540 Regent Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN 55422

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Totally renovated from top to bottom with 3 bedrooms on one level, an office space, family room and 2 baths. Beautiful finishes throughout the house. You'll love the large flat backyard with storage shed! Located across from Briarwood Nature Area and easy access to wherever you need to be!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 Regent Avenue North have any available units?
2540 Regent Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Valley, MN.
Is 2540 Regent Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Regent Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Regent Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2540 Regent Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 2540 Regent Avenue North offer parking?
No, 2540 Regent Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 2540 Regent Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 Regent Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Regent Avenue North have a pool?
No, 2540 Regent Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 2540 Regent Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 2540 Regent Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 Regent Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2540 Regent Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2540 Regent Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 2540 Regent Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

