Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Golden Valley
Find more places like 2385 Unity Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Golden Valley, MN
/
2385 Unity Avenue N
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:54 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2385 Unity Avenue N
2385 Unity Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Golden Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2385 Unity Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN 55422
Amenities
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Quiet and completely redone 2-bedroom/one bath! Move-in ready and in super great location! Highway 100 and Duluth street quick access to Minneapolis. Pool included and garage space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2385 Unity Avenue N have any available units?
2385 Unity Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Golden Valley, MN
.
What amenities does 2385 Unity Avenue N have?
Some of 2385 Unity Avenue N's amenities include garage, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2385 Unity Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
2385 Unity Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2385 Unity Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 2385 Unity Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Golden Valley
.
Does 2385 Unity Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 2385 Unity Avenue N offers parking.
Does 2385 Unity Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2385 Unity Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2385 Unity Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 2385 Unity Avenue N has a pool.
Does 2385 Unity Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 2385 Unity Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 2385 Unity Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2385 Unity Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2385 Unity Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2385 Unity Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd
Golden Valley, MN 55416
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Mallard Creek
8350 Golden Valley Rd
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Valley Village Apartments
600 N Lilac Dr
Golden Valley, MN 55422
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Valley View Apartments
6537 Golden Valley Rd
Golden Valley, MN 55427
West End Trails
1500 Douglas Drive North
Golden Valley, MN 55422
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S
Golden Valley, MN 55416
Similar Pages
Golden Valley 1 Bedrooms
Golden Valley 2 Bedrooms
Golden Valley Apartments with Garage
Golden Valley Apartments with Parking
Golden Valley Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Edina, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Roseville, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Chaska, MN
New Hope, MN
Inver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MN
Blaine, MN
Shakopee, MN
Fridley, MN
Hopkins, MN
West St. Paul, MN
Shoreview, MN
Elk River, MN
Chanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MN
Savage, MN
Anoka, MN
Apartments Near Colleges
Anoka Technical College
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University