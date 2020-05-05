All apartments in Golden Valley
Find more places like 2385 Unity Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Golden Valley, MN
/
2385 Unity Avenue N
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:54 PM

2385 Unity Avenue N

2385 Unity Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Golden Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2385 Unity Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN 55422

Amenities

garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Quiet and completely redone 2-bedroom/one bath! Move-in ready and in super great location! Highway 100 and Duluth street quick access to Minneapolis. Pool included and garage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2385 Unity Avenue N have any available units?
2385 Unity Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Valley, MN.
What amenities does 2385 Unity Avenue N have?
Some of 2385 Unity Avenue N's amenities include garage, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2385 Unity Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
2385 Unity Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2385 Unity Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 2385 Unity Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden Valley.
Does 2385 Unity Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 2385 Unity Avenue N offers parking.
Does 2385 Unity Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2385 Unity Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2385 Unity Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 2385 Unity Avenue N has a pool.
Does 2385 Unity Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 2385 Unity Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 2385 Unity Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2385 Unity Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2385 Unity Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 2385 Unity Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd
Golden Valley, MN 55416
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Mallard Creek
8350 Golden Valley Rd
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Valley Village Apartments
600 N Lilac Dr
Golden Valley, MN 55422
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Valley View Apartments
6537 Golden Valley Rd
Golden Valley, MN 55427
West End Trails
1500 Douglas Drive North
Golden Valley, MN 55422
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S
Golden Valley, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Golden Valley 1 BedroomsGolden Valley 2 Bedrooms
Golden Valley Apartments with GarageGolden Valley Apartments with Parking
Golden Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN
Shakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University