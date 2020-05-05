All apartments in Golden Valley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1524 Independence Avenue North

1524 Independence Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1524 Independence Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN 55427

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Independence Avenue North have any available units?
1524 Independence Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Valley, MN.
Is 1524 Independence Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Independence Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Independence Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1524 Independence Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 1524 Independence Avenue North offer parking?
No, 1524 Independence Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 1524 Independence Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Independence Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Independence Avenue North have a pool?
No, 1524 Independence Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Independence Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 1524 Independence Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Independence Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 Independence Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 Independence Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1524 Independence Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
