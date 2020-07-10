All apartments in Golden Valley
1425 Ottawa Ave. S.

1425 Ottawa Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Ottawa Avenue South, Golden Valley, MN 55416
Cedarhurst

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
sauna
This beautiful twin home sits on .5 acres of land. One of a kind converted barn, originally built in 1920. High end finishes through out, granite, hardwood, stainless steel appliances, soaring ceilings, a true must see! There are two bedrooms and a loft that could be used as another bedroom. Modern, elegant feeling throughout home. Patio, Gazebo & deck! This listing is for the right side. Staircase to basement accesses a sauna, additional laundry room, storage and garage.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Water, snow removal and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.

For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home:

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Executive luxury twin home in great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Ottawa Ave. S. have any available units?
1425 Ottawa Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Valley, MN.
What amenities does 1425 Ottawa Ave. S. have?
Some of 1425 Ottawa Ave. S.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Ottawa Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Ottawa Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Ottawa Ave. S. pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Ottawa Ave. S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden Valley.
Does 1425 Ottawa Ave. S. offer parking?
Yes, 1425 Ottawa Ave. S. offers parking.
Does 1425 Ottawa Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Ottawa Ave. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Ottawa Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 1425 Ottawa Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Ottawa Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 1425 Ottawa Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Ottawa Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 Ottawa Ave. S. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Ottawa Ave. S. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1425 Ottawa Ave. S. has units with air conditioning.

