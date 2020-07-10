1425 Ottawa Ave. S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage sauna

This beautiful twin home sits on .5 acres of land. One of a kind converted barn, originally built in 1920. High end finishes through out, granite, hardwood, stainless steel appliances, soaring ceilings, a true must see! There are two bedrooms and a loft that could be used as another bedroom. Modern, elegant feeling throughout home. Patio, Gazebo & deck! This listing is for the right side. Staircase to basement accesses a sauna, additional laundry room, storage and garage.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Water, snow removal and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.



For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home:



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

