Amenities
1220 Lilac Drive N - Unit B Available 09/01/20 Beautiful newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - LIKE NEW CONSTRUCTION! Lower unit in a duplex property in the wonderful Golden Valley!
2 bedroom / 1 bathroom fully updated in 2019; brand new kitchen cabinets appliances, countertops, new flooring throughout, brand new washer/dryer in unit. Unit comes with one garage stall and plenty of off-street parking.
Background check, credit check, and application are required. Owner pays for Water, Sewer, Trash and Recycling
(RLNE5694053)