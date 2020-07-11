All apartments in Golden Valley
1220 Lilac Drive N

1220 Lilac Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Lilac Drive North, Golden Valley, MN 55422

Amenities

in unit laundry
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
1220 Lilac Drive N - Unit B Available 09/01/20 Beautiful newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - LIKE NEW CONSTRUCTION! Lower unit in a duplex property in the wonderful Golden Valley!

2 bedroom / 1 bathroom fully updated in 2019; brand new kitchen cabinets appliances, countertops, new flooring throughout, brand new washer/dryer in unit. Unit comes with one garage stall and plenty of off-street parking.

Background check, credit check, and application are required. Owner pays for Water, Sewer, Trash and Recycling

(RLNE5694053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Lilac Drive N have any available units?
1220 Lilac Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Valley, MN.
What amenities does 1220 Lilac Drive N have?
Some of 1220 Lilac Drive N's amenities include in unit laundry, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Lilac Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Lilac Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Lilac Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Lilac Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden Valley.
Does 1220 Lilac Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Lilac Drive N offers parking.
Does 1220 Lilac Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 Lilac Drive N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Lilac Drive N have a pool?
No, 1220 Lilac Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Lilac Drive N have accessible units?
No, 1220 Lilac Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Lilac Drive N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 Lilac Drive N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Lilac Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 Lilac Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.
