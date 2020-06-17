All apartments in Glencoe
1809 Judd Avenue North
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

1809 Judd Avenue North

1809 Judd Avenue North · (866) 500-7064
Location

1809 Judd Avenue North, Glencoe, MN 55336

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MARCH 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light and updated kitchen appliances. Reserve this home before it’s gone, while we put on the finishing touches! For more accurate information on features of the home and our PET FRIENDLY policies, please visit wripm.com. Please click the "Request a tour" option at the top right of the page to schedule your tour today. Once your information is submitted, our leasing professional will contact you. Information deemed reliable, but not warranted.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Judd Avenue North have any available units?
1809 Judd Avenue North has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1809 Judd Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Judd Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Judd Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Judd Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Judd Avenue North offer parking?
No, 1809 Judd Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 1809 Judd Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Judd Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Judd Avenue North have a pool?
No, 1809 Judd Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Judd Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 1809 Judd Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Judd Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 Judd Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Judd Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 Judd Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
