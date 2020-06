Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

10490 W Hwy 169 Garrison Harbor #109 Available 08/01/20 1 Bed, 1 Bath Fully furnished Condo on Lake Mille Lacs! - 1 Bed, 1 Bath fully furnished condo. 3 season porch. All utilities included except electric. No garage. Snow and Lawn taken care of by Association.



$895 Monthly Rent

$895 Security Deposit **

$50 Admin Fee

NO PETS - NO EXCEPTIONS - NO SMOKING -



**Security deposit may be higher depending on background and credit reports**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5108168)