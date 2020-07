Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage 24hr maintenance hot tub package receiving

A pet friendly community in Spring Lake Park, Northtown Village may be one of the most accommodating and affordable housing choices in this area. Bring your four-legged friend because dogs up to 80 lbs are welcome in our apartment homes. There is an outdoor pool available for your enjoyment during the summer. Northtown Village has 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes fit for you and your pets.



Northtown Village is located right off of 694 and University Avenue. There are many attractions in the neighborhood surrounding out community. To name a few, the Northtown Mall, Bally Total Fitness, and the city park are all within a mile. All of your shopping can be done within a mile of your home. The schools here are Park Terrace08/ Elementary, Westwood Middle, and Spring Lake Park High.