Fridley, MN
7310 Lyric Lane Northeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7310 Lyric Lane Northeast

7310 Lyric Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7310 Lyric Lane Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432
Melody Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 Lyric Lane Northeast have any available units?
7310 Lyric Lane Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
Is 7310 Lyric Lane Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
7310 Lyric Lane Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 Lyric Lane Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 7310 Lyric Lane Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 7310 Lyric Lane Northeast offer parking?
No, 7310 Lyric Lane Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 7310 Lyric Lane Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7310 Lyric Lane Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 Lyric Lane Northeast have a pool?
No, 7310 Lyric Lane Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 7310 Lyric Lane Northeast have accessible units?
No, 7310 Lyric Lane Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 Lyric Lane Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 7310 Lyric Lane Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7310 Lyric Lane Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 7310 Lyric Lane Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
