Last updated December 2 2019

6315 Pierce St NE # 1

6315 Pierce Street Northeast
Location

6315 Pierce Street Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432
Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Garden level duplex unit available in Fridley - two bedrooms, one bathroom. New paint throughout. Quiet street with large yard, shared laundry.

Available NOW! This is a two year lease. Tenant is responsible for gas/electricity to the unit, gas billed back to tenant. (including shoveling driveway and sidewalks). No pets.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No section 8 programs, monthly income must be $2,700+. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Only serious and interested parties, please call/text 651-797-6902 and reference: 6315 Pierce Street NE #1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

