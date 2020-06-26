5600 4th Street Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home has a two car attached garage and in unit laundry on the lower level. The main level of the home features the kitchen, living room, quarter bath and walk out to the back deck.



Upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms and a full bath.



Tenant is responsible for Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based off income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.