Last updated October 14 2019 at 6:54 PM

5600 4th Street Northeast

5600 4th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5600 4th Street Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432
Bonny

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has a two car attached garage and in unit laundry on the lower level. The main level of the home features the kitchen, living room, quarter bath and walk out to the back deck.

Upstairs you will find all 3 bedrooms and a full bath.

Tenant is responsible for Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based off income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 4th Street Northeast have any available units?
5600 4th Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
Is 5600 4th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5600 4th Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 4th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 5600 4th Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 5600 4th Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 5600 4th Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 5600 4th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5600 4th Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 4th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 5600 4th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5600 4th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5600 4th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 4th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5600 4th Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5600 4th Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 5600 4th Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
