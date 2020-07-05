All apartments in Fridley
Last updated December 11 2019 at 5:07 PM

4551 Main St North East

4551 Main Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4551 Main Street Northeast, Fridley, MN 55421
Plymouth

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Come view this 1-bed, 1-bath main-level duplex unit available now in Fridley! This unit was remodeled with fresh paint, new flooring and lighting and an updated bathroom. Other features include an eat-in kitchen with storage/pantry closet and a large bedroom closet. Off-street parking shared and arranged with upper unit tenants. Duplex also features shared coin-op laundry. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Security Deposit: $900. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4551 Main St North East have any available units?
4551 Main St North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
What amenities does 4551 Main St North East have?
Some of 4551 Main St North East's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4551 Main St North East currently offering any rent specials?
4551 Main St North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4551 Main St North East pet-friendly?
No, 4551 Main St North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fridley.
Does 4551 Main St North East offer parking?
Yes, 4551 Main St North East offers parking.
Does 4551 Main St North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4551 Main St North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4551 Main St North East have a pool?
No, 4551 Main St North East does not have a pool.
Does 4551 Main St North East have accessible units?
No, 4551 Main St North East does not have accessible units.
Does 4551 Main St North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 4551 Main St North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4551 Main St North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 4551 Main St North East does not have units with air conditioning.

