4551 Main St North East

Amenities

parking recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Come view this 1-bed, 1-bath main-level duplex unit available now in Fridley! This unit was remodeled with fresh paint, new flooring and lighting and an updated bathroom. Other features include an eat-in kitchen with storage/pantry closet and a large bedroom closet. Off-street parking shared and arranged with upper unit tenants. Duplex also features shared coin-op laundry. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Security Deposit: $900. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!