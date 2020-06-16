All apartments in Forest Lake
Find more places like 22484 Evergreen Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Lake, MN
/
22484 Evergreen Circle
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:17 PM

22484 Evergreen Circle

22484 Evergreen Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22484 Evergreen Circle, Forest Lake, MN 55025

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22484 Evergreen Circle have any available units?
22484 Evergreen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Lake, MN.
Is 22484 Evergreen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
22484 Evergreen Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22484 Evergreen Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 22484 Evergreen Circle is pet friendly.
Does 22484 Evergreen Circle offer parking?
No, 22484 Evergreen Circle does not offer parking.
Does 22484 Evergreen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22484 Evergreen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22484 Evergreen Circle have a pool?
No, 22484 Evergreen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 22484 Evergreen Circle have accessible units?
No, 22484 Evergreen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 22484 Evergreen Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 22484 Evergreen Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22484 Evergreen Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 22484 Evergreen Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSouth St. Paul, MNSt. Croix Falls, WICottage Grove, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities