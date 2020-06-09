All apartments in Forest Lake
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:03 PM

20445 Everton Trail North

20445 Everton Trail North · (952) 260-8889
Location

20445 Everton Trail North, Forest Lake, MN 55025

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3470 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Hard to find 4 br's on one level with an impressively large master bedroom. Large master bath with 2 large walk in closets. Open modern flowing floor plan with main floor laundry, dining room and office. Large custom built deck overlooking the great back yard.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20445 Everton Trail North have any available units?
20445 Everton Trail North has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20445 Everton Trail North have?
Some of 20445 Everton Trail North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20445 Everton Trail North currently offering any rent specials?
20445 Everton Trail North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20445 Everton Trail North pet-friendly?
Yes, 20445 Everton Trail North is pet friendly.
Does 20445 Everton Trail North offer parking?
No, 20445 Everton Trail North does not offer parking.
Does 20445 Everton Trail North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20445 Everton Trail North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20445 Everton Trail North have a pool?
No, 20445 Everton Trail North does not have a pool.
Does 20445 Everton Trail North have accessible units?
No, 20445 Everton Trail North does not have accessible units.
Does 20445 Everton Trail North have units with dishwashers?
No, 20445 Everton Trail North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20445 Everton Trail North have units with air conditioning?
No, 20445 Everton Trail North does not have units with air conditioning.
