Farmington, MN
618 9th Street
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:55 PM

618 9th Street

618 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

618 9th Street, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
fire pit
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/186a61c05f ---- This 4 bedrooms 2 Bathroom Home just came on the market and Available for Immediate Move In! Come home to peaceful Farmington! - New to the area? Get to know Farmington, home of the Dakota County Fair!!! Farmington Resident Guide - http://farmingtonmn.gov/community/new_resident/resident_guide Home Features: - 2 car Garage - Eat in Kitchen - Washer/Dryer - Fenced in backyard - Pet Friendly (Ask about our pet requirements) - Deck - Firepit in the Backyard, perfect for summer -there is a common area that has a kids playground paid for by the homeowner. It is exclusively for the associated homes! -Office/Computer Room! Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: Central heat & Air (electric & Gas), water, sewer, trash, phone, internet, cable and lawn/snow care. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 9th Street have any available units?
618 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 618 9th Street have?
Some of 618 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
618 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 618 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 618 9th Street offers parking.
Does 618 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 9th Street have a pool?
No, 618 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 618 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 618 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 618 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 618 9th Street has units with air conditioning.

