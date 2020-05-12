All apartments in Farmington
Find more places like 604 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmington, MN
/
604 12th Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:45 PM

604 12th Street

604 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmington
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

604 12th Street, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 full bath home just 3 blocks away from Prairie Waterway. Prairie Waterway features walking trails around many ponds. Unique 90 degree garage design and maintenance free exterior. Two large living spaces 1 up and 1 down.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 12th Street have any available units?
604 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
Is 604 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
604 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 604 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 604 12th Street offers parking.
Does 604 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 12th Street have a pool?
No, 604 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 604 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 604 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 604 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 12th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 12th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Farmington 1 BedroomsFarmington Apartments with Garage
Farmington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFarmington Cheap Places
Farmington Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNWaseca, MN
Excelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNNew Richmond, WISomerset, WIForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNCottage Grove, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities