Cute, Clean & Cozy Townhome - Property Address: 5405 206th St W, Farmington MN 55024



Property Type: Townhome



Property Description: This 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome has approximately 1175 sq ft. Appliances include, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer. Main level kitchen/dining area, half bathroom, living room with gas fireplace. 1 car attached garage. Utilities paid by tenant: Electric, Gas, Telephone, Cable/Satellite TV, Internet. Utilities included in lease: Water, Trash, Snow Removal, Lawn Care.

Great location, Great Neighborhood.

No smoking.

Rent Amount: $1350/month

Security Deposit: $1350

Available Date: August 1, 2019

Beds: 2

Baths: 2 - 1 Full - 1 Half

Sq Ft: 1175

Parking- 1 Car Attached Garage

Laundry: Washer/Dryer 2nd floor near bedrooms

Lease Term: 12

Application fee: $50/adult over 18 years old

Minimum Income: 3 x monthly rent

Must show proof of renters insurance before move-in

No Section 8

Minimum Credit Score: 550-649 Conditional

Rent paid: Automatic ACH withdrawal



If you meet these requirements and want to schedule a showing, please submit your contact info via the website you found this listing.

Full Name, phone number, and email are required to schedule a showing.



NRG Property Management

Property Manager: Russell Tapper

Broker National Realty Guild



