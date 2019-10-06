All apartments in Farmington
Location

5405 206th Street West, Farmington, MN 55024
Middle Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Cute, Clean & Cozy Townhome - Property Address: 5405 206th St W, Farmington MN 55024

Property Type: Townhome

Property Description: This 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome has approximately 1175 sq ft. Appliances include, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer. Main level kitchen/dining area, half bathroom, living room with gas fireplace. 1 car attached garage. Utilities paid by tenant: Electric, Gas, Telephone, Cable/Satellite TV, Internet. Utilities included in lease: Water, Trash, Snow Removal, Lawn Care.
Great location, Great Neighborhood.
No smoking.
No Pets.

Rent Details
Rent Amount: $1350/month
Security Deposit: $1350
Available Date: August 1, 2019
Beds: 2
Baths: 2 - 1 Full - 1 Half
Sq Ft: 1175
Parking- 1 Car Attached Garage
Pet Policy: No Pets
Smoking Policy: No Smoking
Laundry: Washer/Dryer 2nd floor near bedrooms
Lease Term: 12
Application fee: $50/adult over 18 years old
Minimum Income: 3 x monthly rent
Must show proof of renters insurance before move-in
No Section 8
Minimum Credit Score: 550-649 Conditional
Rent paid: Automatic ACH withdrawal

If you meet these requirements and want to schedule a showing, please submit your contact info via the website you found this listing.
Full Name, phone number, and email are required to schedule a showing.

NRG Property Management
Property Manager: Russell Tapper
Broker National Realty Guild

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4185854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

