All apartments in Farmington
Find more places like 5127 Upper 182nd Street West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmington, MN
/
5127 Upper 182nd Street West
Last updated August 7 2019 at 1:32 AM

5127 Upper 182nd Street West

5127 Upper 182nd Street West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5127 Upper 182nd Street West, Farmington, MN 55024
Dakota County Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The split level home features 2 bedrooms on the upper level and one bedroom on the lower level. The kitchen is updated with quartz countertops and newer appliances. This home has two bathrooms. Fireplace on lower level. Fenced backyard for pets.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5127 Upper 182nd Street West have any available units?
5127 Upper 182nd Street West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 5127 Upper 182nd Street West have?
Some of 5127 Upper 182nd Street West's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5127 Upper 182nd Street West currently offering any rent specials?
5127 Upper 182nd Street West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 Upper 182nd Street West pet-friendly?
Yes, 5127 Upper 182nd Street West is pet friendly.
Does 5127 Upper 182nd Street West offer parking?
No, 5127 Upper 182nd Street West does not offer parking.
Does 5127 Upper 182nd Street West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5127 Upper 182nd Street West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 Upper 182nd Street West have a pool?
No, 5127 Upper 182nd Street West does not have a pool.
Does 5127 Upper 182nd Street West have accessible units?
No, 5127 Upper 182nd Street West does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 Upper 182nd Street West have units with dishwashers?
No, 5127 Upper 182nd Street West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5127 Upper 182nd Street West have units with air conditioning?
No, 5127 Upper 182nd Street West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Farmington Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNInver Grove Heights, MNSavage, MNSouth St. Paul, MNMendota Heights, MNPrior Lake, MNRichfield, MN
West St. Paul, MNShakopee, MNHopkins, MNFalcon Heights, MNOakdale, MNGolden Valley, MNSt. Anthony, MNLittle Canada, MNNorth St. Paul, MNChanhassen, MNRobbinsdale, MNCrystal, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities