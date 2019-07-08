All apartments in Farmington
Find more places like 509 Lower Heritage Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmington, MN
/
509 Lower Heritage Way
Last updated July 8 2019 at 4:54 PM

509 Lower Heritage Way

509 Lower Heritage Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmington
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

509 Lower Heritage Way, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

Recently updated spacious home. Great quiet neighborhood. Over-sized rooms throughout, and a beautiful kitchen great for entertaining.

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property.

Listing Courtesy Of Jason P. Stockwell at RE/MAX Results for $309,900.00.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Lower Heritage Way have any available units?
509 Lower Heritage Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
Is 509 Lower Heritage Way currently offering any rent specials?
509 Lower Heritage Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Lower Heritage Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Lower Heritage Way is pet friendly.
Does 509 Lower Heritage Way offer parking?
No, 509 Lower Heritage Way does not offer parking.
Does 509 Lower Heritage Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Lower Heritage Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Lower Heritage Way have a pool?
No, 509 Lower Heritage Way does not have a pool.
Does 509 Lower Heritage Way have accessible units?
No, 509 Lower Heritage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Lower Heritage Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Lower Heritage Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Lower Heritage Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Lower Heritage Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Farmington 1 BedroomsFarmington Apartments with Garage
Farmington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFarmington Cheap Places
Farmington Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNWaseca, MN
Excelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNNew Richmond, WISomerset, WIForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNCottage Grove, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities