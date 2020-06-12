All apartments in Farmington
3220 223rd Street West
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:39 PM

3220 223rd Street West

3220 223rd Street West · (952) 260-8889
Location

3220 223rd Street West, Farmington, MN 55024

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2362 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
5 bedroom rental home with 3 baths. 3 bedrooms on upper level. Owner's suite has a walk-in closet and private bath with tile floors. Large kitchen with granite countertops and center island. Stainless steel appliances and Maple Cabinets. Lower level Family room has lookout windows. 3 car garage. Avaiable now for a 12 month lease.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannaot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

