Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:38 PM

19385 Elkridge Trail

19385 Elkridge Trail · (952) 260-8889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19385 Elkridge Trail, Farmington, MN 55024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,630

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4 bedrooms upstairs in the Autumn Glen neighborhood. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with maple cabinets & wood floors, butler pantry, formal dining. Main floor office. Master suite features vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet & luxury bath with corner tub & dual vanity. Basement is unfinished. Wooded backyard with patio. 3 car garage. Occupied rental listing until May 15th, showings not allowed on occupied rental homes until vacant due to Corona Virus. Available June 1st.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19385 Elkridge Trail have any available units?
19385 Elkridge Trail has a unit available for $2,630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19385 Elkridge Trail have?
Some of 19385 Elkridge Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19385 Elkridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
19385 Elkridge Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19385 Elkridge Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 19385 Elkridge Trail is pet friendly.
Does 19385 Elkridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 19385 Elkridge Trail does offer parking.
Does 19385 Elkridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19385 Elkridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19385 Elkridge Trail have a pool?
No, 19385 Elkridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 19385 Elkridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 19385 Elkridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 19385 Elkridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 19385 Elkridge Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19385 Elkridge Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 19385 Elkridge Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
