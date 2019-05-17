All apartments in Farmington
Last updated May 17 2019 at 11:04 PM

18834 Euclid Path

18834 Euclid Path · No Longer Available
Location

18834 Euclid Path, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

Lovely 4BR 3BA home on a quiet, tree-lined street in a great neighborhood in Farmington.

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property.

Listing Courtesy Of Ryan Fischer at RE/MAX Results for $320,000.00.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18834 Euclid Path have any available units?
18834 Euclid Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
Is 18834 Euclid Path currently offering any rent specials?
18834 Euclid Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18834 Euclid Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 18834 Euclid Path is pet friendly.
Does 18834 Euclid Path offer parking?
No, 18834 Euclid Path does not offer parking.
Does 18834 Euclid Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18834 Euclid Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18834 Euclid Path have a pool?
No, 18834 Euclid Path does not have a pool.
Does 18834 Euclid Path have accessible units?
No, 18834 Euclid Path does not have accessible units.
Does 18834 Euclid Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 18834 Euclid Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18834 Euclid Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 18834 Euclid Path does not have units with air conditioning.
