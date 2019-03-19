Amenities

18442 English Ave. Available 04/01/19 Very Spacious Townhome *3Bed*2Bath *Walkout *Open Floorplan*Available Apr 1 - Very spacious townhome. UPPER LEVEL: Two bedrooms- one has a walkthrough from the full bathroom. MAIN LEVEL: Large Living Room, Kitchen, and Informal dining area. Dining area walks out to deck. LOWER LEVEL: Third bedroom, 3/4 bath, laundry room, and large family room. Family room walks out to patio and yard. Great location- close to schools, shops and restaurants. Lawn care & snow removal included. Pets Allowed- up to one dog & one cat or two cats max. MUST SEE. Available April 1, 2019



(RLNE4684746)