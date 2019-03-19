All apartments in Farmington
Find more places like 18442 English Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmington, MN
/
18442 English Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18442 English Ave.

18442 English Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

18442 English Avenue, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
18442 English Ave. Available 04/01/19 Very Spacious Townhome *3Bed*2Bath *Walkout *Open Floorplan*Available Apr 1 - Very spacious townhome. UPPER LEVEL: Two bedrooms- one has a walkthrough from the full bathroom. MAIN LEVEL: Large Living Room, Kitchen, and Informal dining area. Dining area walks out to deck. LOWER LEVEL: Third bedroom, 3/4 bath, laundry room, and large family room. Family room walks out to patio and yard. Great location- close to schools, shops and restaurants. Lawn care & snow removal included. Pets Allowed- up to one dog & one cat or two cats max. MUST SEE. Available April 1, 2019

(RLNE4684746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18442 English Ave. have any available units?
18442 English Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
Is 18442 English Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
18442 English Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18442 English Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18442 English Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 18442 English Ave. offer parking?
No, 18442 English Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 18442 English Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18442 English Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18442 English Ave. have a pool?
No, 18442 English Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 18442 English Ave. have accessible units?
No, 18442 English Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 18442 English Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18442 English Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18442 English Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 18442 English Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Farmington Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNInver Grove Heights, MNSavage, MNSouth St. Paul, MNMendota Heights, MNPrior Lake, MNRichfield, MN
West St. Paul, MNShakopee, MNHopkins, MNFalcon Heights, MNOakdale, MNGolden Valley, MNSt. Anthony, MNLittle Canada, MNNorth St. Paul, MNChanhassen, MNRobbinsdale, MNCrystal, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities