1209 Sunnyside Drive.

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 4 bedroom home has 3 bedroom on the main level and 1 bedroom downstairs. The kitchen has updated cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms are also updated. The large backyard has a firepit. 2 car detached garage. Available Aug 25th for a new 12 month lease.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Contact us to schedule a showing.