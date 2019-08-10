All apartments in Farmington
Find more places like
1209 Sunnyside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmington, MN
/
1209 Sunnyside Drive
Last updated August 10 2019 at 12:09 AM

1209 Sunnyside Drive

1209 Sunnyside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmington
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1209 Sunnyside Drive, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home has 3 bedroom on the main level and 1 bedroom downstairs. The kitchen has updated cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms are also updated. The large backyard has a firepit. 2 car detached garage. Available Aug 25th for a new 12 month lease.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1209 Sunnyside Drive have any available units?
1209 Sunnyside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 1209 Sunnyside Drive have?
Some of 1209 Sunnyside Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Sunnyside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Sunnyside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Sunnyside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Sunnyside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Sunnyside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Sunnyside Drive offers parking.
Does 1209 Sunnyside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Sunnyside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Sunnyside Drive have a pool?
No, 1209 Sunnyside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Sunnyside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1209 Sunnyside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Sunnyside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 Sunnyside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 Sunnyside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1209 Sunnyside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Farmington 1 BedroomsFarmington Apartments with GarageFarmington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFarmington Cheap PlacesFarmington Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNWaseca, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNNew Richmond, WISomerset, WIForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNCottage Grove, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline UniversityHennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State UniversityUniversity of Minnesota-Twin Cities