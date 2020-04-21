All apartments in Farmington
Find more places like 1134 Pine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmington, MN
/
1134 Pine Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:07 PM

1134 Pine Street

1134 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmington
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1134 Pine Street, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Charming townhome with tons of natural light and updates throughout! Interior features include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, marble and slate flooring, ceiling fans, cozy upper level loft, 2 full bathrooms upstairs, and backyard patio with tons of sun!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 Pine Street have any available units?
1134 Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 1134 Pine Street have?
Some of 1134 Pine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1134 Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1134 Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 1134 Pine Street offer parking?
No, 1134 Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 1134 Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 Pine Street have a pool?
No, 1134 Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1134 Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 1134 Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 Pine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1134 Pine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1134 Pine Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Farmington 1 BedroomsFarmington Apartments with Garage
Farmington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFarmington Cheap Places
Farmington Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNWaseca, MN
Excelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNNew Richmond, WISomerset, WIForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNCottage Grove, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities