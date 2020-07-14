All apartments in Faribault
Faribault, MN
Faribo
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Faribo

123 2nd St NW · (507) 200-3580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

123 2nd St NW, Faribault, MN 55021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Faribo.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Platinum Service is our standard for delivering positive and enriching living environments in a caring and consistent manner. Living at one of our communities ensures that your experience will be defined by our commitment to Platinum Service. You have heard that great things come in small packages. Well, it's true at Faribo Apartments. When living at Faribo Apartments you will enjoy all the perks of living in this quaint 11-unit apartment community located near the heart of the downtown Faribault area. We have one and two bedroom apartments available. Call us today - we are ready to make Faribo Apartments your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 0.00
rent: 0.00
limit: 0
restrictions: Dogs and Cats are welcome at Faribo Apartments. A detailed explanation of the policy as it relates to pet ownership is available. Residents shall pay a one-time non-refundable pet fee and pet deposit. There is a monthly charge for pets, as well. Breed restrictions do apply, please call us for more information.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Faribo have any available units?
Faribo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Faribault, MN.
What amenities does Faribo have?
Some of Faribo's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Faribo currently offering any rent specials?
Faribo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Faribo pet-friendly?
Yes, Faribo is pet friendly.
Does Faribo offer parking?
Yes, Faribo offers parking.
Does Faribo have units with washers and dryers?
No, Faribo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Faribo have a pool?
No, Faribo does not have a pool.
Does Faribo have accessible units?
No, Faribo does not have accessible units.
Does Faribo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Faribo has units with dishwashers.
Does Faribo have units with air conditioning?
No, Faribo does not have units with air conditioning.
