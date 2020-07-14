Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Platinum Service is our standard for delivering positive and enriching living environments in a caring and consistent manner. Living at one of our communities ensures that your experience will be defined by our commitment to Platinum Service. You have heard that great things come in small packages. Well, it's true at Faribo Apartments. When living at Faribo Apartments you will enjoy all the perks of living in this quaint 11-unit apartment community located near the heart of the downtown Faribault area. We have one and two bedroom apartments available. Call us today - we are ready to make Faribo Apartments your next home!