Falcon Heights, MN
1750 Larpenteur Avenue W
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:50 PM

1750 Larpenteur Avenue W

1750 Larpenteur Avenue West · (612) 986-6515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1750 Larpenteur Avenue West, Falcon Heights, MN 55113
Falcon Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new luxury studio apartment located on Larpentur Ave. near Snelling Ave. Quality finishing with walk-in shower, in-unit washer and dryer, plus a balcony. The Hendrikson offers gorgeous views and wonderful community amenities--a library, hair salon, fitness center, plus a community room with fireplace, full kitchen, and private dining. A large screen porch on the main level opens to a patio with planned planting boxes for residents. Call for an appointment to view this exceptional property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Larpenteur Avenue W have any available units?
1750 Larpenteur Avenue W has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1750 Larpenteur Avenue W have?
Some of 1750 Larpenteur Avenue W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 Larpenteur Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Larpenteur Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Larpenteur Avenue W pet-friendly?
No, 1750 Larpenteur Avenue W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falcon Heights.
Does 1750 Larpenteur Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 1750 Larpenteur Avenue W offers parking.
Does 1750 Larpenteur Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 Larpenteur Avenue W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Larpenteur Avenue W have a pool?
No, 1750 Larpenteur Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 1750 Larpenteur Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 1750 Larpenteur Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Larpenteur Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 Larpenteur Avenue W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1750 Larpenteur Avenue W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1750 Larpenteur Avenue W does not have units with air conditioning.
