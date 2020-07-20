Rent Calculator
Home
/
Falcon Heights, MN
/
1357 Larpenteur Ave W
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:53 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1357 Larpenteur Ave W
1357 Larpenteur Avenue West
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Falcon Heights
Apartments with Parking
Cheap Places
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location
1357 Larpenteur Avenue West, Falcon Heights, MN 55113
Falcon Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
3BD/1BA $1700.00 single family home located in Falcon Heights. Excellent condition! Please call 952.856.0372.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1357 Larpenteur Ave W have any available units?
1357 Larpenteur Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Falcon Heights, MN
.
What amenities does 1357 Larpenteur Ave W have?
Some of 1357 Larpenteur Ave W's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1357 Larpenteur Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
1357 Larpenteur Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 Larpenteur Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 1357 Larpenteur Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Falcon Heights
.
Does 1357 Larpenteur Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 1357 Larpenteur Ave W offers parking.
Does 1357 Larpenteur Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1357 Larpenteur Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 Larpenteur Ave W have a pool?
No, 1357 Larpenteur Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 1357 Larpenteur Ave W have accessible units?
No, 1357 Larpenteur Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 Larpenteur Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1357 Larpenteur Ave W has units with dishwashers.
Does 1357 Larpenteur Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1357 Larpenteur Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Larpenteur Manor Apartments
1740 Larpenteur Ave W
Falcon Heights, MN 55113
Falcon Heights Town Square
1550 Larpenteur Ave W
Falcon Heights, MN 55108
Falcon Arms
1697 Fry Street
Falcon Heights, MN 55113
