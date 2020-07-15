Dove Terrace

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet/due at time of move in (refundable).
limit: 2 pets per apartment home.
rent: $25 per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 1st Floor = 100 lbs at full maturity | 2nd & 3rd Floors = 35 lbs at full maturity. Pets must be a minimum 1 year old. Cats must be de-clawed and altered with concurring vet paperwork. Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: Off-Street Surface Lot Parking or Detached Parking Garage Space Available for $50/month.