All apartments in Elk River
Find more places like Dove Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elk River, MN
/
Dove Terrace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

Dove Terrace

1227 School St NW · (256) 257-0953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Elk River
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1227 School St NW, Elk River, MN 55330

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,254

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 313 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,264

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,386

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dove Terrace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
bbq/grill
You'll LOVE the DOVE! Dove Terrace Apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a convenient location in Elk River, Minnesota. Enjoy the huge closets and tons of storage space in each apartment. Residents enjoy an amazing outdoor pool, community with full kitchen and cozy fireplace, professional management team and so much more. Stop by and tour your new home today! *Dove Terrace participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet/due at time of move in (refundable).
limit: 2 pets per apartment home.
rent: $25 per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 1st Floor = 100 lbs at full maturity | 2nd & 3rd Floors = 35 lbs at full maturity. Pets must be a minimum 1 year old. Cats must be de-clawed and altered with concurring vet paperwork. Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: Off-Street Surface Lot Parking or Detached Parking Garage Space Available for $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dove Terrace have any available units?
Dove Terrace has 4 units available starting at $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Dove Terrace have?
Some of Dove Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dove Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Dove Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dove Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Dove Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Dove Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Dove Terrace offers parking.
Does Dove Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Dove Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Dove Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Dove Terrace has a pool.
Does Dove Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Dove Terrace has accessible units.
Does Dove Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dove Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Dove Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Dove Terrace has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Dove Terrace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evans Meadows
341 Evans Ave NW
Elk River, MN 55330
Lake Orono Estates
18594 Gary St
Elk River, MN 55330
Dove Tree
1105 Lions Park Dr NW
Elk River, MN 55330
Granite Shores
633 Main St NW
Elk River, MN 55330

Similar Pages

Elk River 1 BedroomsElk River 2 Bedrooms
Elk River Apartments with BalconyElk River Apartments with Garage
Elk River Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNSartell, MNRamsey, MN
North St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNWaite Park, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity