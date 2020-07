Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel furnished bathtub extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car wash area clubhouse coffee bar conference room fire pit guest suite online portal pool table sauna tennis court

Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home. Our community offers a variety of spacious apartment homes ranging from one-bedroom to three-bedroom floor plans. Residents enjoy breathtaking views from our balconies, generous closet space, quartz counters, plank flooring and much, much more! The Durham is nestled in the prestigious suburb of Edina with easy access to several major highways. Experience beautiful city parks and pathways leading to countless nearby restaurants, shops and entertainment.