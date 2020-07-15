Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities conference room car wash area clubhouse courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest suite internet access cats allowed garage bike storage business center guest parking hot tub package receiving

Oaks Vernon Apartments is located in Edina close to several major freeways and Edinas quaint shopping districts. Our community is surrounded by woods and has a beautifully terraced pool area. Oaks Vernon Apartments has been the recipient of four Minnesota Multi-Housing Associations MADACS Awards, including in 2007 the most prestigious award for overall property excellence. Oaks Vernon Apartments is truly a special place to live. Comprised of 135 apartment homes in six floor plans, our property features several amenities not common to other communities: guest suites for your visitors, a conference room for your business meetings, several office spaces, and a library for your reading enjoyment.