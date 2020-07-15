All apartments in Edina
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:28 AM

Oaks Vernon Apartments

5400 Vernon Ave S · (612) 255-4299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5400 Vernon Ave S, Edina, MN 55436
Grandview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 231 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Unit 334 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oaks Vernon Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest suite
internet access
cats allowed
garage
bike storage
business center
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
Oaks Vernon Apartments is located in Edina close to several major freeways and Edinas quaint shopping districts. Our community is surrounded by woods and has a beautifully terraced pool area. Oaks Vernon Apartments has been the recipient of four Minnesota Multi-Housing Associations MADACS Awards, including in 2007 the most prestigious award for overall property excellence. Oaks Vernon Apartments is truly a special place to live. Comprised of 135 apartment homes in six floor plans, our property features several amenities not common to other communities: guest suites for your visitors, a conference room for your business meetings, several office spaces, and a library for your reading enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 Months (month-to-month option after initial lease period)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, fish, birds, lizards
deposit: $400 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Lot and Heated Underground Parking.
Storage Details: 5'x4': $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oaks Vernon Apartments have any available units?
Oaks Vernon Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oaks Vernon Apartments have?
Some of Oaks Vernon Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oaks Vernon Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Oaks Vernon Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oaks Vernon Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Oaks Vernon Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Oaks Vernon Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Oaks Vernon Apartments offers parking.
Does Oaks Vernon Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oaks Vernon Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oaks Vernon Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Oaks Vernon Apartments has a pool.
Does Oaks Vernon Apartments have accessible units?
No, Oaks Vernon Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Oaks Vernon Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oaks Vernon Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Oaks Vernon Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oaks Vernon Apartments has units with air conditioning.
