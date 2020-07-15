Oaks Vernon Apartments

Lease Length: 6, 12 Months (month-to-month option after initial lease period)Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: cats, fish, birds, lizards
deposit: $400 per pet
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface Lot and Heated Underground Parking.
Storage Details: 5'x4': $30/month