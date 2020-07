Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage community garden concierge courtyard guest parking hot tub

Oaks Lincoln Townhomes, located in Edina just off Highways 169 and 62, offers a new way of living. An exquisite home for those who want to relax and be pampered, Oaks Lincoln Townhomes has won seven Minnesota Multi-Housing Association awards, most recently in 2008 for Best Landscaping and Best Floor Plan. Oaks Lincoln Townhomes could be your next home! Our location offers the convenience of being in the metropolitan area, yet set in a quiet, wooded area. You'll have time to enjoy: an extra-large two car garage with opener and private entry, laundry room with full size washer and dryer, optional intrusion alarm, oak cabinets throughout, use of outdoor pool, club house, guest suite, and many other amenities. Come and see your elegant new townhome.