Amenities

Oaks Lincoln Apartments is located in Edina off of Highway 169 on Lincoln Drive. Our location offers the convenience of being in the metropolitan area, yet set in a quiet, wooded area. We have everything you would desire in an apartment home: location, beautiful landscaping, a pond with a fountain, an exercise room, heated underground garage, an outdoor pool, guest suite, and many other amenities. But above all Oaks Lincoln Apartments provides service, service, service! Our residents are provided many services with the best staff in the city to assist in your needs. Winner of eight Minnesota Multi-Housing Associations MADACS awards, including the Property Excellence award, Oaks Lincoln Apartments could be your next new home