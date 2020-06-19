All apartments in Edina
Last updated May 3 2020

7220 York Avenue S

7220 York Avenue South
Location

7220 York Avenue South, Edina, MN 55435
Promenade

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
courtyard
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. Well kept 2 bed/2 bath condo with balcony facing the courtyard, in a great location near Southdale, Galleria, and Centennial Lakes. This light-filled condo has a large kitchen dining area with walkout to the balcony, master suite, in-unit laundry, and plenty of closet and storage space. Amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, movie room, exercise rooms, and party room. Includes 1 car underground parking, and plenty of parking outside. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

