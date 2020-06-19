7220 York Avenue S

Amenities

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. Well kept 2 bed/2 bath condo with balcony facing the courtyard, in a great location near Southdale, Galleria, and Centennial Lakes. This light-filled condo has a large kitchen dining area with walkout to the balcony, master suite, in-unit laundry, and plenty of closet and storage space. Amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, tennis courts, movie room, exercise rooms, and party room. Includes 1 car underground parking, and plenty of parking outside. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. To book a showing on this property https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery