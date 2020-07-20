All apartments in Edina
November 13 2019

7200 York Ave., #309

7200 York Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

7200 York Avenue South, Edina, MN 55435
Promenade

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Great condo located in Edina close to shopping and restaurants! The spacious kitchen offers lots of cabinet and countertop space and has wood floors. The open dining and living room feature a sliding door out to a private deck. Condo has a full bathroom and two spacious bedrooms, including a master with private bathroom and large closet. Laundry room located conveniently inside the condo. Fresh paint throughout. This building includes TONS of amenities, such as indoor and outdoor pools, sauna, steam room, tennis court, grill area in the center courtyard, a fitness center and a party room. One stall underground parking garage designated for unit. Edina School District 273.

Lease Terms: $1450 month for a 12 month lease or longer. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets are not allowed. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Spacious Edina condo, great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7200 York Ave., #309 have any available units?
7200 York Ave., #309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 7200 York Ave., #309 have?
Some of 7200 York Ave., #309's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 York Ave., #309 currently offering any rent specials?
7200 York Ave., #309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 York Ave., #309 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7200 York Ave., #309 is pet friendly.
Does 7200 York Ave., #309 offer parking?
Yes, 7200 York Ave., #309 offers parking.
Does 7200 York Ave., #309 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7200 York Ave., #309 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 York Ave., #309 have a pool?
Yes, 7200 York Ave., #309 has a pool.
Does 7200 York Ave., #309 have accessible units?
No, 7200 York Ave., #309 does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 York Ave., #309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7200 York Ave., #309 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7200 York Ave., #309 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7200 York Ave., #309 has units with air conditioning.
