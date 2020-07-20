7200 York Ave., #309

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna tennis court

Great condo located in Edina close to shopping and restaurants! The spacious kitchen offers lots of cabinet and countertop space and has wood floors. The open dining and living room feature a sliding door out to a private deck. Condo has a full bathroom and two spacious bedrooms, including a master with private bathroom and large closet. Laundry room located conveniently inside the condo. Fresh paint throughout. This building includes TONS of amenities, such as indoor and outdoor pools, sauna, steam room, tennis court, grill area in the center courtyard, a fitness center and a party room. One stall underground parking garage designated for unit. Edina School District 273.



Lease Terms: $1450 month for a 12 month lease or longer. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets are not allowed. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Spacious Edina condo, great location!