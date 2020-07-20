7200 York Ave., #309

Amenities
Great condo located in Edina close to shopping and restaurants! The spacious kitchen offers lots of cabinet and countertop space and has wood floors. The open dining and living room feature a sliding door out to a private deck. Condo has a full bathroom and two spacious bedrooms, including a master with private bathroom and large closet. Laundry room located conveniently inside the condo. Fresh paint throughout. This building includes TONS of amenities, such as indoor and outdoor pools, sauna, steam room, tennis court, grill area in the center courtyard, a fitness center and a party room. One stall underground parking garage designated for unit. Edina School District 273.
Lease Terms: $1450 month for a 12 month lease or longer. Water, garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets are not allowed. This home does not qualify for section 8.
Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions
The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Spacious Edina condo, great location!