6710 Vernon Avenue S

Available November 1st! This 1Bed/1Bath condo in Edina includes all utilities, lawn & snow, and basic cable TV! Brand new kitchen cabinets and granite. Updated bathroom with plenty of storage. Wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Spacious private deck. 1-Heated underground parking space included! Shared laundry on the same floor as the unit! Great location just off of Hwy 62 & Hwy 169 areas include: Minnetonka, Hopkins, Richfield, Bloomington, Eden Prairie. Sorry, no pets! Tenant responsible for $100 move-in/move-out fee & $150 REFUNDABLE Move-in/move out deposit. To set up a showing please schedule online (Application fee $55 per adult) (Monthly Rent $1195 + $7 processing and reporting fee)