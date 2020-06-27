All apartments in Edina
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:44 PM

6710 Vernon Avenue S

6710 Vernon Court South · No Longer Available
Location

6710 Vernon Court South, Edina, MN 55436
Londonderry

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available November 1st! This 1Bed/1Bath condo in Edina includes all utilities, lawn & snow, and basic cable TV! Brand new kitchen cabinets and granite. Updated bathroom with plenty of storage. Wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Spacious private deck. 1-Heated underground parking space included! Shared laundry on the same floor as the unit! Great location just off of Hwy 62 & Hwy 169 areas include: Minnetonka, Hopkins, Richfield, Bloomington, Eden Prairie. Sorry, no pets! Tenant responsible for $100 move-in/move-out fee & $150 REFUNDABLE Move-in/move out deposit. To set up a showing please schedule online (Application fee $55 per adult) (Monthly Rent $1195 + $7 processing and reporting fee)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6710 Vernon Avenue S have any available units?
6710 Vernon Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 6710 Vernon Avenue S have?
Some of 6710 Vernon Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6710 Vernon Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
6710 Vernon Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6710 Vernon Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 6710 Vernon Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 6710 Vernon Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 6710 Vernon Avenue S offers parking.
Does 6710 Vernon Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6710 Vernon Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6710 Vernon Avenue S have a pool?
No, 6710 Vernon Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 6710 Vernon Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 6710 Vernon Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 6710 Vernon Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6710 Vernon Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6710 Vernon Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6710 Vernon Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
