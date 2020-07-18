5916 Fairfax Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

This house is in a desirable neighborhood, surrounded by many new well designed homes. Easy access to transportation , shopping, library,parks,and schools. Located in the Edina school district . This is a 2 story home with 1 bedroom on the 1st floor and 3 on the 2nd level. The home features a large family room , dining room, living room , wood floors and tile baths. The back yard in private and secure and includes a 2-car garage with electronic openers. Tenants pay all utilities at this home.