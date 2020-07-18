All apartments in Edina
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

5916 Fairfax Avenue

5916 Fairfax Avenue · (651) 330-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5916 Fairfax Avenue, Edina, MN 55424
Concord

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This house is in a desirable neighborhood, surrounded by many new well designed homes. Easy access to transportation , shopping, library,parks,and schools. Located in the Edina school district . This is a 2 story home with 1 bedroom on the 1st floor and 3 on the 2nd level. The home features a large family room , dining room, living room , wood floors and tile baths. The back yard in private and secure and includes a 2-car garage with electronic openers. Tenants pay all utilities at this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5916 Fairfax Avenue have any available units?
5916 Fairfax Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5916 Fairfax Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5916 Fairfax Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 Fairfax Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5916 Fairfax Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 5916 Fairfax Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5916 Fairfax Avenue offers parking.
Does 5916 Fairfax Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5916 Fairfax Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 Fairfax Avenue have a pool?
No, 5916 Fairfax Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5916 Fairfax Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5916 Fairfax Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 Fairfax Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5916 Fairfax Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5916 Fairfax Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5916 Fairfax Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
