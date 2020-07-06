Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Edina
Find more places like 5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Edina, MN
/
5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107
5601 Dewey Hill Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edina
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
5601 Dewey Hill Road, Edina, MN 55439
Dewey Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Property to called home kindly contact me with the property address to the below email for more detail and Note don't contact me for the site.
landlordd9099(AT)gmail(DOT)com
landlordd9099(AT)gmail(DOT)com
(RLNE5205603)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107 have any available units?
5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Edina, MN
.
What amenities does 5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107 have?
Some of 5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107 currently offering any rent specials?
5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107 is pet friendly.
Does 5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107 offer parking?
Yes, 5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107 offers parking.
Does 5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107 have a pool?
Yes, 5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107 has a pool.
Does 5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107 have accessible units?
No, 5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5601 Dewey Hill Rd Apt 107 has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oaks Vernon Apartments
5400 Vernon Ave S
Edina, MN 55436
Onyx
6725 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
One Southdale Place
6800 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Parklawn Estates
4141 Parklawn Ave
Edina, MN 55435
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St
Edina, MN 55435
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr
Edina, MN 55436
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr
Edina, MN 55436
The Durham
7201 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Similar Pages
Edina 1 Bedrooms
Edina 2 Bedrooms
Edina Apartments with Balcony
Edina Cheap Places
Edina Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MN
St. Paul, MN
St. Louis Park, MN
Bloomington, MN
Plymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Burnsville, MN
Brooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MN
Minnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MN
Eagan, MN
Coon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MN
Roseville, MN
Apple Valley, MN
Richfield, MN
Golden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Chaska, MN
New Hope, MN
Inver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MN
Blaine, MN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Southdale
Promenade
Apartments Near Colleges
Concordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline University
Hennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities