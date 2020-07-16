Rent Calculator
5524 Warden Avenue
Last updated March 27 2019 at 7:17 PM
5524 Warden Avenue
5524 Warden Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
5524 Warden Avenue, Edina, MN 55436
Countryside
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Stunning new home in Edina. Elegant finishes throughout meticulously designed top to bottom. Open floor plan, custom finishes and plenty of space to make this house your new home. A MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5524 Warden Avenue have any available units?
5524 Warden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Edina, MN
.
What amenities does 5524 Warden Avenue have?
Some of 5524 Warden Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5524 Warden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5524 Warden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5524 Warden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5524 Warden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Edina
.
Does 5524 Warden Avenue offer parking?
No, 5524 Warden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5524 Warden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5524 Warden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5524 Warden Avenue have a pool?
No, 5524 Warden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5524 Warden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5524 Warden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5524 Warden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5524 Warden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5524 Warden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5524 Warden Avenue has units with air conditioning.
