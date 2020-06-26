5400 Brookview Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning luxury remodel located walking distance to 50th & France with views of Minnehaha Creek. Home features all new cement board siding, new Anderson Windows, new roof. Chefs' kitchen with marble counter tops, SS smart appliances, custom tile work. Private master suite features walk-in shower, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Enjoy creek views from sunny family room with walk-out to patio. Lower level great room features wet bar and FP. Seperate mud room entry from attatched garage.