Home
/
Edina, MN
/
5400 Brookview Avenue
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:16 PM

5400 Brookview Avenue

5400 Brookview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5400 Brookview Avenue, Edina, MN 55424
Minnehaha

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Stunning luxury remodel located walking distance to 50th & France with views of Minnehaha Creek. Home features all new cement board siding, new Anderson Windows, new roof. Chefs' kitchen with marble counter tops, SS smart appliances, custom tile work. Private master suite features walk-in shower, dual vanities and walk-in closet. Enjoy creek views from sunny family room with walk-out to patio. Lower level great room features wet bar and FP. Seperate mud room entry from attatched garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 Brookview Avenue have any available units?
5400 Brookview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 5400 Brookview Avenue have?
Some of 5400 Brookview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 Brookview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5400 Brookview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 Brookview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5400 Brookview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 5400 Brookview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5400 Brookview Avenue offers parking.
Does 5400 Brookview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5400 Brookview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 Brookview Avenue have a pool?
No, 5400 Brookview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5400 Brookview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5400 Brookview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 Brookview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 Brookview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5400 Brookview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5400 Brookview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
