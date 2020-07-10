All apartments in Edina
Last updated May 12 2019 at 1:20 PM

4901 Larkspur Lane

4901 Larkspur Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4901 Larkspur Lane, Edina, MN 55435
Lake Edina

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4d8882700a ---- Large 4 bedroom home in fantastic Edina location features hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout, 3 bedrooms including a master bedroom on the main level, and a large family room in the basement. Plenty of room to roam in the large back yard, 2 car garage, plus extra space to park in the driveway. Proximity to 100 provides easy access to Minneapolis and Edina shops and restaurants! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No Section 8 or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 Larkspur Lane have any available units?
4901 Larkspur Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 4901 Larkspur Lane have?
Some of 4901 Larkspur Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 Larkspur Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4901 Larkspur Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 Larkspur Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4901 Larkspur Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 4901 Larkspur Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4901 Larkspur Lane offers parking.
Does 4901 Larkspur Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 Larkspur Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 Larkspur Lane have a pool?
No, 4901 Larkspur Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4901 Larkspur Lane have accessible units?
No, 4901 Larkspur Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 Larkspur Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4901 Larkspur Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4901 Larkspur Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4901 Larkspur Lane has units with air conditioning.

