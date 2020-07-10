4901 Larkspur Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4d8882700a ---- Large 4 bedroom home in fantastic Edina location features hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout, 3 bedrooms including a master bedroom on the main level, and a large family room in the basement. Plenty of room to roam in the large back yard, 2 car garage, plus extra space to park in the driveway. Proximity to 100 provides easy access to Minneapolis and Edina shops and restaurants! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No Section 8 or smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.