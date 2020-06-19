All apartments in Edina
Find more places like 4246 Valley View Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edina, MN
/
4246 Valley View Road
Last updated January 24 2020 at 10:24 PM

4246 Valley View Road

4246 Valley View Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edina
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4246 Valley View Road, Edina, MN 55424
Pamela Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Check out this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 and 3/4 bathroom split level townhome that has new carpet, new blinds, and fresh paint! This unit features a very spacious living room, an eat in kitchen, lots of closet space, lots of natural light, a great back deck, and a 2 car detached garage. Both bedrooms are located on the upper level. Water/trash are included in the rent, as well as snow removal and lawn care!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lnWxPuaHqk&feature=youtu.be

Utilities paid by Resident: Electric & Gas

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4246 Valley View Road have any available units?
4246 Valley View Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 4246 Valley View Road have?
Some of 4246 Valley View Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4246 Valley View Road currently offering any rent specials?
4246 Valley View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4246 Valley View Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4246 Valley View Road is pet friendly.
Does 4246 Valley View Road offer parking?
Yes, 4246 Valley View Road offers parking.
Does 4246 Valley View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4246 Valley View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4246 Valley View Road have a pool?
No, 4246 Valley View Road does not have a pool.
Does 4246 Valley View Road have accessible units?
No, 4246 Valley View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4246 Valley View Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4246 Valley View Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4246 Valley View Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4246 Valley View Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks Vernon Apartments
5400 Vernon Ave S
Edina, MN 55436
Oaks Braemar
7150 Cahill Rd
Edina, MN 55439
Onyx
6725 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Nolan Mains
3945 Market St
Edina, MN 55424
71 France
7161 France Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S
Edina, MN 55435
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St
Edina, MN 55435
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr
Edina, MN 55436

Similar Pages

Edina 1 BedroomsEdina 2 Bedrooms
Edina Apartments with BalconyEdina Cheap Places
Edina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN
Richfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southdale
Promenade

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities