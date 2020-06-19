4246 Valley View Road

Amenities

Check out this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 and 3/4 bathroom split level townhome that has new carpet, new blinds, and fresh paint! This unit features a very spacious living room, an eat in kitchen, lots of closet space, lots of natural light, a great back deck, and a 2 car detached garage. Both bedrooms are located on the upper level. Water/trash are included in the rent, as well as snow removal and lawn care!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lnWxPuaHqk&feature=youtu.be



Utilities paid by Resident: Electric & Gas



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

