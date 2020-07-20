All apartments in Edina
Edina, MN
4240 Valley View Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:42 PM

4240 Valley View Road

4240 Valley View Road · (651) 764-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4240 Valley View Road, Edina, MN 55424
Pamela Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1234 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos and video. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Carmen@PRORealtyServices.com or at 651-789-9535**

Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom condo with in unit laundry! Enjoy sitting on the back deck that overlooks the large green space! This unit also features a bonus walk out living room space on the lower level, a dishwasher, hardwood floors, and a 1 car attached garage. Water, trash, lawn care/snow removal are all included!

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGUiqVR4-DU
**Video was created 10/2015**

Utilities paid by resident: Gas & Electric

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available 9/5/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 Valley View Road have any available units?
4240 Valley View Road has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4240 Valley View Road have?
Some of 4240 Valley View Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 Valley View Road currently offering any rent specials?
4240 Valley View Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 Valley View Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4240 Valley View Road is pet friendly.
Does 4240 Valley View Road offer parking?
Yes, 4240 Valley View Road offers parking.
Does 4240 Valley View Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4240 Valley View Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 Valley View Road have a pool?
No, 4240 Valley View Road does not have a pool.
Does 4240 Valley View Road have accessible units?
No, 4240 Valley View Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 Valley View Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4240 Valley View Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4240 Valley View Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4240 Valley View Road does not have units with air conditioning.
