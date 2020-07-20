4240 Valley View Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage some paid utils

**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the photos and video. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Carmen@PRORealtyServices.com or at 651-789-9535**



Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom condo with in unit laundry! Enjoy sitting on the back deck that overlooks the large green space! This unit also features a bonus walk out living room space on the lower level, a dishwasher, hardwood floors, and a 1 car attached garage. Water, trash, lawn care/snow removal are all included!



Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGUiqVR4-DU

**Video was created 10/2015**



Utilities paid by resident: Gas & Electric



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available 9/5/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.