417 Washington Avenue S
417 Washington Avenue S
417 Washington Avenue South
No Longer Available
Location
417 Washington Avenue South, Edina, MN 55343
Presidents
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 Bedroom side by side duplex with 2 bedrooms upstairs and one additional bedroom in the basement. Close to all major freeways, Parks, shopping and restaurants within a short distance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 417 Washington Avenue S have any available units?
417 Washington Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Edina, MN
.
What amenities does 417 Washington Avenue S have?
Some of 417 Washington Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 417 Washington Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
417 Washington Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Washington Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 417 Washington Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Edina
.
Does 417 Washington Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 417 Washington Avenue S offers parking.
Does 417 Washington Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 Washington Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Washington Avenue S have a pool?
No, 417 Washington Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 417 Washington Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 417 Washington Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Washington Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 Washington Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Washington Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Washington Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
