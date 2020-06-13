4101 Parklawn Ave #221

Amenities

Cedarwood Condominiums

4101 Parklawn Ave

Edina MN 55435



Phone: 952-941-2400

Link: www.premierapts.com



1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom

Rent: $1150 (per month)

Security Deposit: $500

Application Fee: $35 (per adult) (maximum of two people only)



Pictures shown are of actual condo!



Whats included:

Professional Management

24 Hr Emergency on call service

Secure entry with key FOB system

Condo is located on the 2nd floor

Stainless Steel

Gas Range

Garbage Disposal

Dishwasher

Lots of closet space

1 Underground Heated Parking Spot Included (if necessary, additional parking spots MAY be available for rent through condo association)

Newer vinyl/laminate flooring in kitchen

Heat, Gas, Water, Trash, and CABLE are all included!

Condo association dues are included in the rent

Outdoor Pool

Tennis Court

Exercise room

Party room

Sauna/Steam room

Storage Locker

Unfortunately Pets are NOT allowed by Cedarwood Condominiums. No cats nor dogs allowed.

Walking distance to Centennial Lakes and Whole Foods on France Ave!!



If interested feel free to email back or give us a call at: 952-941-2400



www.premierapts.com



