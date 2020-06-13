4101 Parklawn Ave #221

Amenities
1 Bedroom! - Cedarwood Condos - 4101 Parklawn Ave - Cable Included! - Premier Properties LLC
Cedarwood Condominiums
4101 Parklawn Ave
Edina MN 55435
Phone: 952-941-2400
Link: www.premierapts.com
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom
Rent: $1150 (per month)
Security Deposit: $500
Application Fee: $35 (per adult) (maximum of two people only)
Pictures shown are of actual condo!
Whats included:
Professional Management
24 Hr Emergency on call service
Secure entry with key FOB system
Condo is located on the 2nd floor
Stainless Steel
Gas Range
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Lots of closet space
1 Underground Heated Parking Spot Included (if necessary, additional parking spots MAY be available for rent through condo association)
Newer vinyl/laminate flooring in kitchen
Heat, Gas, Water, Trash, and CABLE are all included!
Condo association dues are included in the rent
Outdoor Pool
Tennis Court
Exercise room
Party room
Sauna/Steam room
Storage Locker
Unfortunately Pets are NOT allowed by Cedarwood Condominiums. No cats nor dogs allowed.
Walking distance to Centennial Lakes and Whole Foods on France Ave!!
If interested feel free to email back or give us a call at: 952-941-2400
www.premierapts.com
No Pets Allowed
