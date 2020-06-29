4001 Mavelle Dr - 301

Amenities

Garage and Heat included! 2 bed unit Edina!



Don't miss this great freshly painted and spacious 2 bedroom located in convenient Edina.

Close to restaurants, shopping, and much more!

Heat and 1 garage stall included in rent!



Must have viewed the property before applying

No late payments within the past 5 years

Max occupancy limit of 2

Min. credit score=680

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or previous evictions

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Rent is due on the 1st of the month

Electronic payment required

Utilities paid by owner=Gas/water/sewer/trash and snow/lawn care

Utilities paid by tenant=Elec/Any optional utility

No pets allowed

Comes with 1 garage space



To Schedule a Showing, Copy and paste the link below



https://showmojo.com/l/ac5b8b50bd