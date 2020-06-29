All apartments in Edina
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:32 PM

4001 Mavelle Dr - 301

4001 Mavelle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4001 Mavelle Drive, Edina, MN 55435
South Cornelia

Amenities

garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garage and Heat included! 2 bed unit Edina!

Don't miss this great freshly painted and spacious 2 bedroom located in convenient Edina.
Close to restaurants, shopping, and much more!
Heat and 1 garage stall included in rent!  

Must have viewed the property before applying
No late payments within the past 5 years
Max occupancy limit of 2
Min. credit score=680
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or previous evictions
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Rent is due on the 1st of the month
Electronic payment required
Utilities paid by owner=Gas/water/sewer/trash and snow/lawn care
Utilities paid by tenant=Elec/Any optional utility
No pets allowed
Comes with 1 garage space

To Schedule a Showing, Copy and paste the link below

https://showmojo.com/l/ac5b8b50bd

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 Mavelle Dr - 301 have any available units?
4001 Mavelle Dr - 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
Is 4001 Mavelle Dr - 301 currently offering any rent specials?
4001 Mavelle Dr - 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 Mavelle Dr - 301 pet-friendly?
No, 4001 Mavelle Dr - 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 4001 Mavelle Dr - 301 offer parking?
Yes, 4001 Mavelle Dr - 301 offers parking.
Does 4001 Mavelle Dr - 301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 Mavelle Dr - 301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 Mavelle Dr - 301 have a pool?
No, 4001 Mavelle Dr - 301 does not have a pool.
Does 4001 Mavelle Dr - 301 have accessible units?
No, 4001 Mavelle Dr - 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 Mavelle Dr - 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4001 Mavelle Dr - 301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4001 Mavelle Dr - 301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4001 Mavelle Dr - 301 does not have units with air conditioning.
