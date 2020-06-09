281 State Street North -1

Amenities

2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Electric baseboard heat.



~ Requires 1st rent of $600.00, last month rent of $600.00, plus $600 security deposit

~ All applicants will have a credit, criminal and rental background check

~ 1-year lease

~ Tenants are responsible for utilities

~ No Pets, owners policy

