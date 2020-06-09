All apartments in Eden Valley
Find more places like 281 State Street North -1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eden Valley, MN
/
281 State Street North -1
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:56 AM

281 State Street North -1

281 State St N · (763) 234-7589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

281 State St N, Eden Valley, MN 55329

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Electric baseboard heat.

~ Requires 1st rent of $600.00, last month rent of $600.00, plus $600 security deposit
~ All applicants will have a credit, criminal and rental background check
~ 1-year lease
~ Tenants are responsible for utilities
~ No Pets, owners policy
~ Requires 1st rent of $500.00, last month rent of $500.00, plus $500 security deposit
~ All applicants will have a credit, criminal and rental background check
~ 1-year lease
~ Tenants are responsible for utilities
~ No Pets, owners policy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 State Street North -1 have any available units?
281 State Street North -1 has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 281 State Street North -1 currently offering any rent specials?
281 State Street North -1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 State Street North -1 pet-friendly?
No, 281 State Street North -1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Valley.
Does 281 State Street North -1 offer parking?
No, 281 State Street North -1 does not offer parking.
Does 281 State Street North -1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281 State Street North -1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 State Street North -1 have a pool?
No, 281 State Street North -1 does not have a pool.
Does 281 State Street North -1 have accessible units?
No, 281 State Street North -1 does not have accessible units.
Does 281 State Street North -1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 281 State Street North -1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 281 State Street North -1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 281 State Street North -1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 281 State Street North -1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Cloud, MNSartell, MNBuffalo, MN
Monticello, MNWaite Park, MNWillmar, MN
Hutchinson, MNSt. Joseph, MNGlencoe, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Saint BenedictSaint Cloud State University
St Cloud Technical and Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity