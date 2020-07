Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill internet access yoga accessible elevator garage bike storage business center dog grooming area fire pit lobby media room online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech fitness center/gym, community room, co-working space, package center, and heated underground parking. We are pet friendly, with an on-site dog park and pet wash station! Enjoy the convenience of on-site retail and restaurants, featuring Brick & Bourbon craft bar and eatery with an expansive outdoor patio! Elevate at Southwest Station is located on the future Green Line light rail transit stop and offers easy access to Highways 212, Interstates 494, 62 and 169. Enjoy fantastic views of Purgatory Park with jogging trails, restaurants and shopping right outside your door! Minutes from Eden Prairie Center, Costco, Lifetime Fitness, MTS Systems, Optum Technology and Eaton Corporation.