Last updated May 3 2020 at 12:21 AM

9405 Franlo Road

9405 Franlo Road · (952) 260-8889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9405 Franlo Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Rental home with 3 bedrooms on the upper floor. 3 bathrooms. Main floor office or 4th bedroom. Updated kitchen with SS appliances. Formal dining room as well as eat-in kitchen, Walk out lower level. Close to park and trails. Occupied rental home until April 1st. No showing until the home is vacant due to Corona Virus. Available for a 12 month lease April 14th. Professionally managed by We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our offiace. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9405 Franlo Road have any available units?
9405 Franlo Road has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
Is 9405 Franlo Road currently offering any rent specials?
9405 Franlo Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9405 Franlo Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9405 Franlo Road is pet friendly.
Does 9405 Franlo Road offer parking?
No, 9405 Franlo Road does not offer parking.
Does 9405 Franlo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9405 Franlo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9405 Franlo Road have a pool?
No, 9405 Franlo Road does not have a pool.
Does 9405 Franlo Road have accessible units?
No, 9405 Franlo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9405 Franlo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9405 Franlo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9405 Franlo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9405 Franlo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
