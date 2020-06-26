All apartments in Eden Prairie
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:43 AM

9018 Preserve Blvd

9018 Preserve Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9018 Preserve Boulevard, Eden Prairie, MN 55347

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Available 7/1/19!
Awesome EP Location,

Enjoy updates and all the amenities EP offers with in walking distance.

Enjoy access to Neil lake across from home & Easy Access to Miles of Scenic Hiking, Biking & Jogging Paths.

This home is avail for 1-2 year lease.
Income must be 3 times + rent

Association included in the rent
Clean background and referrals.

***No utilities included
***NO Govt. subsidies
Max 6 person occupancy
No pets
~~~~~
Main Level: Living Room. Formal Dining Room. Kitchen with Island, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Informal Dining, Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace.

Sliding Glass Doors to Deck. Fenced in Back Yard. 1/2 Bathroom. Mud Room with Laundry. Bedroom. Upper Level: Master Bedroom with Private Master Bath & Walk In Closet.

Full Bathroom. 2-Bedrooms. Lower Level: Full and Unfinished. Lots of Room for Storage. Sprinkler System. Association is the Preserve: Access to the Club House, Sand Bottom Pool. Tennis Courts, Walking/Biking/Jogging Trails.

Schedule or Apply for this home on our website-
WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9018 Preserve Blvd have any available units?
9018 Preserve Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eden Prairie, MN.
How much is rent in Eden Prairie, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eden Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 9018 Preserve Blvd have?
Some of 9018 Preserve Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9018 Preserve Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9018 Preserve Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9018 Preserve Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 9018 Preserve Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eden Prairie.
Does 9018 Preserve Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9018 Preserve Blvd offers parking.
Does 9018 Preserve Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9018 Preserve Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9018 Preserve Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 9018 Preserve Blvd has a pool.
Does 9018 Preserve Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9018 Preserve Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9018 Preserve Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9018 Preserve Blvd has units with dishwashers.
