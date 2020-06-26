9018 Preserve Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Available 7/1/19!

Awesome EP Location,



Enjoy updates and all the amenities EP offers with in walking distance.



Enjoy access to Neil lake across from home & Easy Access to Miles of Scenic Hiking, Biking & Jogging Paths.



This home is avail for 1-2 year lease.

Income must be 3 times + rent



Association included in the rent

Clean background and referrals.



***No utilities included

***NO Govt. subsidies

Max 6 person occupancy

No pets

~~~~~

Main Level: Living Room. Formal Dining Room. Kitchen with Island, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances. Informal Dining, Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace.



Sliding Glass Doors to Deck. Fenced in Back Yard. 1/2 Bathroom. Mud Room with Laundry. Bedroom. Upper Level: Master Bedroom with Private Master Bath & Walk In Closet.



Full Bathroom. 2-Bedrooms. Lower Level: Full and Unfinished. Lots of Room for Storage. Sprinkler System. Association is the Preserve: Access to the Club House, Sand Bottom Pool. Tennis Courts, Walking/Biking/Jogging Trails.



Schedule or Apply for this home on our website-

WWW.Twincitieshomerental.com